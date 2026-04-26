Towson University names new chief financial officer, senior vice president

By Cameron Wilson, Contributing Writer

Towson University appointed its new chief financial officer and senior vice president as Kofi N. Ofori, who will start working at the university on May 20.

Ofori has served in various financial leadership positions at other universities. Before being appointed to Towson, he worked as the CFO for Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. He’s also had financial leadership roles at New York University and Johns Hopkins University Krieger School of Arts and Science, among others.

Ofori said his journey in finance for universities started early in his career.

“During an internship, I worked in procurement in a central university purchasing office, and I think I caught a bug,” Ofori said. “I’ve been in higher education ever since.”

His interest in finance comes from a broader curiosity about how organizations function.

“I’ve always been interested in learning about operating structures and what really makes an organization tick,” he said. “All roads lead to having a strong financial structure.”

Although he most recently worked at Harvard, Ofori said his decision to join Towson was shaped by both personal and professional connections to the university.

“I live in Owings Mills, and I’ve really admired Towson’s ability to sit at the intersection of access, quality and community,” Ofori said. “It’s accessible for students in Maryland, the quality of education speaks for itself, and there’s a strong connection to the community.”

A key priority, he added, is ensuring that financial decisions align with student needs.

“We want Towson to be around for another 200 years,” Ofori said. “But we have to do that while also considering the impact and cost to students and families.”

But Ofori views his role as more than managing budgets. He described it as a collaborative position that supports the entire university.

“I view the CFO role as the financial partner for university stakeholders,” he said. “That includes leadership, faculty, students and staff. It’s about figuring out how we afford the things we want to do, what the return on investment is and how we plan for long-term sustainability.”

Rather than making immediate sweeping changes, Ofori said he plans to take a more measured approach by listening first.

“One lesson I’ve learned is to be a good listener,” he said. “Not coming in and bulldozing the operation, but really taking the time to know stakeholders and their priorities.”

Ofori emphasized that listening to people is his priority right now.

President Ginsberg praised Ofori’s appointment as the university’s new CFO, describing the decision as “a home run.”

Ofori also plans to attend this year’s commencement, where he will be introduced to the broader campus community.