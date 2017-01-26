Tigers fall to George Washington at SECU

By: Jesse L. Baird, Staff Writer

Towson posted a season-best score in the overall meet but fell to George Washington Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena 196.000-194.050.

The team’s score of 194.050 comes just four meets into the season, with their previous best (193.900) coming in the opening win against Southern Connecticut State.

“Staying consistent has been big this season,” Head Coach Vicki Chliszczky May said. “We continued that against George Washington as we continued to perform well in all the events.”

While the Tigers produced across the board, their highest score of the meet (48.600) came in the floor exercise. Added skills played a role in that outcome. Many of the women had upgraded their routines.

On the vault, the Tigers recorded a season-best score of 48.375. Junior Gabriella Yarussi and sophomore Erin Tucker each recorded a score of 9.725 in the event.

Towson also recorded a season-best score on the uneven bars (48.500). Sophomore Brittney Ranti tied for fifth with a score of 9.775, while junior Tyra McKellar tied for seventh with a score of 9.750.

Towson had many gymnasts tie or raise their career or season-best scores.

Yarussi, Tucker, Ranti, and freshmen Melissa Temkov and Ally Wesoly set or tied career-bests in one or more events.

McKellar, senior Bayleigh Fobes, junior Noelle Harada and sophomores Mary Elle Arduino and Cortni Baker set or tied season-bests in one or more events.

The team has yet to record a fall through the first four meets, which Chliszczyk May calls an accomplishment.

“To have not recorded a fall yet goes to show how well the girls adjust during the routines,” Chliszczyk May said. “While they have not been perfect, they have been able to be successful with the situations they have been dealt.”

A big key to Towson’s success has come from having a greater focus on the team and not on the individual.

“Our approach has been to put the best six girls in each event for each meet,” Chliszczyk May said. This allows for the girls to use their skills where they are strong and others to fill in where others are not as strong. The embracing of this team first mentality has been big in our growth and success as a team.”

The Tigers, who are 2-2 this season, will travel to West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 29 for a tri-meet that will also include Temple. The meet will begin at 2 p.m.